Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Announces $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1808 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend by 32.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSEAMERICAN:CLM opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $14.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 189,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 82,423 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 116.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 33.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. 10.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

