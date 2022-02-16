Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) CEO Charles V. Magro Acquires 50,000 Shares

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,557,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CTVA opened at $50.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $40.60 and a one year high of $52.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.56.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.54.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Corteva by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 263,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,480,000 after buying an additional 20,920 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

