Cortex Market Capitalization Tops $56.19 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last seven days, Cortex has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cortex has a total market cap of $56.19 million and approximately $5.77 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cortex coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000674 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cortex alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00038166 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00105795 BTC.

Cortex Coin Profile

Cortex (CTXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 190,766,641 coins. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.