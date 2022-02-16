CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,400 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the January 15th total of 277,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 317,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CPS Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get CPS Technologies alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in CPS Technologies by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in CPS Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CPS Technologies by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in CPS Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in CPS Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPS Technologies stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.55. The stock had a trading volume of 65,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,537. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.94 million, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.23. CPS Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.