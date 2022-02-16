Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $623,000 Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 55.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 270,402 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 226,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 13,094 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,995,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,619,000 after acquiring an additional 153,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Infosys by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 10,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

INFY opened at $22.89 on Wednesday. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $26.39. The company has a market cap of $97.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.37.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INFY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.97.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

