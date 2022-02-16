Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Sysco by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in Sysco by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 32,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on SYY. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.63.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $84.35 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.68.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $186,047.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James Chris Jasper sold 9,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $755,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,973 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,422. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

