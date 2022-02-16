Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €14.60 ($16.59) to €14.70 ($16.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crédit Agricole from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a €15.00 ($17.05) target price (down from €15.50 ($17.61)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($18.18) to €17.00 ($19.32) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRARY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.22. Crédit Agricole has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $8.16.

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

