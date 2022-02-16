Credit Suisse AG Acquires 42,586 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,586 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.15% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALEX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,554,000 after acquiring an additional 86,180 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 143,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 32,285 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,248,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,079,000 after acquiring an additional 576,873 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,504,000 after acquiring an additional 43,282 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALEX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE:ALEX opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.65. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02 and a beta of 1.34. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is 171.43%.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.