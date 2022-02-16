Credit Suisse AG Buys New Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 61,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,495,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,709,000. Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $649,106.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $266,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 435,271 shares of company stock valued at $7,740,611.

Several research firms have commented on HOOD. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.49.

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.68. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.09% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The firm had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

