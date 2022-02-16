Credit Suisse AG Raises Stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,430 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of Heartland Financial USA worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HTLF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 10.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,363,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,793,000 after purchasing an additional 395,116 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 12.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,486,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,868,000 after purchasing an additional 163,998 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 13.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,107,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,057,000 after buying an additional 130,889 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the second quarter worth $5,883,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 13.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,593,000 after buying an additional 83,078 shares in the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HTLF shares. Stephens raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of HTLF opened at $51.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.06 and its 200 day moving average is $49.48. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.84 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.10). Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 30.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.60%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.