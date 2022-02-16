Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 519,378 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $594,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $123,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,375 shares of company stock worth $1,514,275. 58.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

AMKR opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.53.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Amkor Technology’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.85%.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

