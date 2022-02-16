Credit Suisse AG Sells 4,880 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,232 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,880 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,260,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $480,237,000 after acquiring an additional 84,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $194,915,000 after acquiring an additional 589,621 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $133,612,000 after acquiring an additional 329,988 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 811,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $71,190,000 after acquiring an additional 93,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,635,000 after acquiring an additional 27,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $88.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.79 and a 12 month high of $122.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.71.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.42. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.