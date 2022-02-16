Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1705 per share on Friday, February 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs’s previous dividend of $0.15.

NASDAQ:USOI opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.26. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $5.70.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USOI. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period.

