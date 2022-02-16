Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of Crexendo stock opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. Crexendo has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.51.

In other news, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo acquired 10,939 shares of Crexendo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $55,570.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 166,500 shares of company stock valued at $815,474 and have sold 36,000 shares valued at $162,360. 61.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crexendo in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Crexendo in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Crexendo by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Crexendo in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. 6.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CXDO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

