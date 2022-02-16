Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.700-$10.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Crocs also updated its FY22 guidance to $9.70-10.25 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on CROX. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Crocs from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Crocs from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $172.78.

CROX stock opened at $101.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.47. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $70.34 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.71 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 142.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Crocs by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Crocs by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

