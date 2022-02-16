Crown 1-Day Volume Reaches $488.00 (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. In the last week, Crown has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. One Crown coin can now be bought for $0.0348 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. Crown has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $488.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,089.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $335.48 or 0.00760917 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.04 or 0.00215556 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004934 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00021770 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,050,801 coins. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars.

