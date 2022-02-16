Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $18,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,562,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,960 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,937,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,362,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,583,231,000 after acquiring an additional 658,562 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,538,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCI. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $165.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.40. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The stock has a market cap of $71.57 billion, a PE ratio of 62.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.23%.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

