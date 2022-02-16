Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Short Interest Update

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 48.5% from the January 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.99. 3,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,410. The company has a market cap of $70.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.89. Crown Crafts has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $8.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.31.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.43%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Crown Crafts’s payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

In other Crown Crafts news, CEO E Randall Chestnut sold 4,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $28,909.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWS. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in Crown Crafts by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 539,084 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 49,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Crafts by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 22,318 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Crown Crafts by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Ardent Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Crafts in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,721,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 172,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 34,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

