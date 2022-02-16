Cryptex Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $19.03 Million (CTX)

Cryptex Finance (CURRENCY:CTX) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Cryptex Finance coin can now be bought for $7.41 or 0.00017011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cryptex Finance has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. Cryptex Finance has a total market capitalization of $19.03 million and $1.04 million worth of Cryptex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00038792 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00105650 BTC.

About Cryptex Finance

CTX is a coin. It was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Cryptex Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,158 coins. Cryptex Finance’s official Twitter account is @cryptexfinance . The Reddit community for Cryptex Finance is https://reddit.com/r/TotalCryptoMarketCap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptex is focused on building innovative, open-source financial solutions for the global Crypto community. Using Ethereum’s smart contract system, Cryptex is able to create decentralized financial solutions such as Total Crypto Market Cap Token, TCAP and many others. CTX is a governance token that powers and secures the Cryptex protocol. Holders of CTX can vote on protocol upgrades for TCAP as well as all future products within the Cryptex ecosystem. “

Cryptex Finance Coin Trading

