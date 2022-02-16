CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,080,000 shares, a growth of 99.2% from the January 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 28.9% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 8,929,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 8,800,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,825,000 after purchasing an additional 836,029 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 20.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,666,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 620,892 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 51.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,438,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 827,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

CTIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

Shares of NASDAQ CTIC opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. CTI BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $225.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.78.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

