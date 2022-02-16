Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 65,626 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 310.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,626 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $6,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,392,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,800,000 after buying an additional 705,468 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,386,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,524,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,675,000 after acquiring an additional 88,840 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,715,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,380,000 after acquiring an additional 638,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,650,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,257,000 after acquiring an additional 171,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE H opened at $106.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.86 and its 200 day moving average is $83.77. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.70 and a fifty-two week high of $106.55.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.10.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $71,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $4,369,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,929 shares of company stock worth $4,666,071. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

