Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $5.99 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 77.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,010 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 70,964 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 109.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 35.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 82.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 462.8% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 242 shares of the software company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,749 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK opened at $233.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.89. The company has a market capitalization of $51.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.81 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Autodesk from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Autodesk from $346.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.36.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

