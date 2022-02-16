Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $6.12 Million Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 54.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,334 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,340 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $6,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 114,224.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 28,556 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 21,826 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,320,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 200,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after buying an additional 14,060 shares during the period. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 101,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 9,163 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $458,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,663 shares of company stock valued at $3,015,050. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $53.41 on Wednesday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.42 and a 52 week high of $54.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.53.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 16.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

