Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $6.34 Million Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 504.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,724 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $6,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Quanta Services by 12,220.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,025,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,019 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at about $90,659,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at about $84,921,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Quanta Services by 154.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,222,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,716,000 after buying an additional 742,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Quanta Services by 452.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 657,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,583,000 after buying an additional 538,698 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.73.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $104.84 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.90 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.35%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

