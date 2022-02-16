Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $6.86 Million Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 186.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,306 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $6,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Timken by 12.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 28.0% during the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 117,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 12.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 156,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,609,000 after acquiring an additional 16,739 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 1.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 155,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 7.5% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TKR shares. Evercore ISI raised Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.33.

Timken stock opened at $68.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.70. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $62.96 and a twelve month high of $92.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.85 and a 200-day moving average of $70.72.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.62 million. Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 25.75%.

Timken Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

