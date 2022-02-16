Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,789 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $6,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in TransUnion by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 36,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in TransUnion by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in TransUnion by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in TransUnion by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $75,442.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransUnion stock opened at $102.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.12. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $83.11 and a 1 year high of $125.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRU. Atlantic Securities upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.80.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

