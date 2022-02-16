(CUM.TO) (TSE:CUM) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

(CUM.TO) (TSE:CUM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for (CUM.TO) in a research note issued on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for (CUM.TO)’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

