Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) is Marshfield Associates’ 4th Largest Position

Marshfield Associates lowered its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 857,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,478 shares during the period. Cummins makes up approximately 8.4% of Marshfield Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Marshfield Associates’ holdings in Cummins were worth $192,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 500.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMI traded up $2.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.16. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.38 and a twelve month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

CMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.62.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

