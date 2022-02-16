Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Shares Up 1.9%

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF)’s share price shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.72 and last traded at $8.63. 398,014 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 693,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CURLF. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Curaleaf from $18.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Curaleaf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from C$29.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, cut their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.94.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

