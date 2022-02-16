Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Stock Position Raised by Vulcan Value Partners LLC

Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,477 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC owned 1.31% of Curtiss-Wright worth $64,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,701,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $439,594,000 after acquiring an additional 52,589 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,123,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $268,364,000 after purchasing an additional 49,892 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $173,162,000 after purchasing an additional 88,334 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 82.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 938,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,383,000 after purchasing an additional 423,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,011,000 after purchasing an additional 39,694 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

NYSE CW traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.69. 1,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,774. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $110.16 and a 12 month high of $142.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CW shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $1,396,896.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.