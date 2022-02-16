CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CVRX traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.39. 61 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,629. CVRx has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 20.03, a current ratio of 20.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get CVRx alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on CVRx from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on CVRx from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVRx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVRx during the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVRx by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in CVRx during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in CVRx by 10,787.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 16,289 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in CVRx during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

CVRx Company Profile

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.