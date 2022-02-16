CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 128,952 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 31,617 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in CVS Health by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,286,301,000 after buying an additional 9,809,050 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in CVS Health by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,519,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235,096 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,528,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,291,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $291,690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.82.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $2,277,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $660,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CVS opened at $102.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $135.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $68.02 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.99.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

