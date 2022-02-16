Cynthia L. Feldmann Sells 1,891 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Stock

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total value of $442,683.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

STERIS stock opened at $232.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.99 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.00. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $170.36 and a 1 year high of $248.29.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in STERIS by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 21.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,450,000 after buying an additional 12,135 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 19.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 10.7% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.83.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

