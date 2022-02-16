Cynthia L. Feldmann Sells 1,891 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Stock

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total value of $442,683.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
STERIS stock opened at $232.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.99 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.00. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $170.36 and a 1 year high of $248.29.
STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in STERIS by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 21.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,450,000 after buying an additional 12,135 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 19.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 10.7% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.83.
About STERIS
STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.
