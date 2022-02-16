Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 166,200 Shares

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 166,200 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,489,676.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 14th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 166,229 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $2,446,890.88.
NASDAQ CTKB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,298. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.40. Cytek BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $28.70.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTKB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cytek BioSciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytek BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.
Cytek BioSciences Company Profile
Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.
