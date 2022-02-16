Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 166,200 Shares

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 166,200 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,489,676.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 166,229 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $2,446,890.88.

NASDAQ CTKB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,298. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.40. Cytek BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $28.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $205,686,000. Miura Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cytek BioSciences by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 3,020,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,286,000 after acquiring an additional 902,500 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $57,092,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $39,711,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $9,514,000. 25.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTKB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cytek BioSciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytek BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

Cytek BioSciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

