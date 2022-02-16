Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Receives $29.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dana from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Dana from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

DAN opened at $22.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 2.34. Dana has a 12-month low of $19.96 and a 12-month high of $28.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dana by 120.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 546,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after buying an additional 298,533 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Dana by 57.2% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 793,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,646,000 after purchasing an additional 288,714 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dana by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,348,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,420,000 after purchasing an additional 270,195 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Dana by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,561,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,457,000 after purchasing an additional 107,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Dana by 756.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 110,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 97,775 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

