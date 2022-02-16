Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Receives $29.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.50.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dana from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Dana from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.
DAN opened at $22.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 2.34. Dana has a 12-month low of $19.96 and a 12-month high of $28.44.
Dana Company Profile
Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.
