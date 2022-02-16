DAO Maker (DAO) Hits Market Cap of $159.23 Million

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. DAO Maker has a market cap of $159.23 million and $3.01 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.28 or 0.00005219 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00044037 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,061.54 or 0.07018192 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,524.06 or 0.99773469 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00047989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00051596 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002898 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s launch date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 69,933,698 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.