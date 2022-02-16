Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 18.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,425,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,801 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $147.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.16 and a 200-day moving average of $146.44. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.45. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.40 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DRI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, December 17th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.78.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

