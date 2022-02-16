Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,059,300 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the January 15th total of 1,642,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,648.3 days.

DVDCF traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $11.95. 5,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $15.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average is $14.03.

DVDCF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Davide Campari-Milano to €12.80 ($14.55) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.53.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

