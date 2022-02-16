Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0685 per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has increased its dividend by 3.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Shares of NYSE:DDF opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $12.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.30.
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile
Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. Its objective is to seek high current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
