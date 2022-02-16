Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 691,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 423,728 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Delta Air Lines worth $29,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 22.6% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 35,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,777,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 69.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 18,382 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 59.6% in the second quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 171,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after buying an additional 64,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,175,000 after buying an additional 438,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

NYSE DAL opened at $44.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $33.40 and a one year high of $52.28. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $215,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.