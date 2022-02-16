Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Price Target Cut to 309.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from 340.00 to 309.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WILLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Demant A/S to a hold rating and set a $314.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Demant A/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $311.50.

Demant A/S stock opened at $43.20 on Tuesday. Demant A/S has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $59.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.47.

Demant A/S develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is further focused on following business areasHearing Aids, Hearing Care, Hearing Implants and Diagnostics, which provides Hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing and sale of hearing aids and implants, as well as Diagnostics products and services.

