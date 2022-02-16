Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.42.

DEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company.

NYSE DEN traded up $2.25 on Wednesday, reaching $71.02. The stock had a trading volume of 709 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,976. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.66. Denbury has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $91.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 3.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Denbury by 885.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Denbury in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Denbury in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

