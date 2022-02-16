DePay Tops One Day Trading Volume of $42,339.00 (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 16th. DePay has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $42,339.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DePay has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DePay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001135 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DePay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00044366 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,066.50 or 0.07039830 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,743.25 or 1.00422388 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00049436 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00051810 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002907 BTC.

DePay Profile

DePay’s total supply is 57,028,332 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DePay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DePay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.