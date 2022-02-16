Desjardins Comments on Aya Gold & Silver Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a research note issued on Sunday, February 13th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$9.90 million during the quarter.

Separately, National Bankshares increased their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of TSE AYA opened at C$9.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.36. Aya Gold & Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$4.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.85. The company has a market cap of C$986.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 348.89.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

