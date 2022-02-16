Desjardins Increases Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target to C$3.25

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

BDRBF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Bombardier from C$2.50 to C$2.65 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Bombardier from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.41.

Get Bombardier alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRBF opened at $1.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.44. Bombardier has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.88.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bombardier stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.