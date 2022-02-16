Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 31,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 419,970 shares.The stock last traded at $12.66 and had previously closed at $12.55.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Despegar.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average is $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.18.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $83.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.70 million. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 245.20% and a negative net margin of 47.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DESP. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Despegar.com by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 80,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Despegar.com by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 752,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,937,000 after purchasing an additional 344,276 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Despegar.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,293,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Despegar.com by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in Despegar.com by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 241,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP)

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

