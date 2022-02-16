Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Glencore (LON:GLEN) Price Target to GBX 500

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 450 ($6.09) to GBX 500 ($6.77) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the natural resources company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.44) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.36) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Glencore from GBX 470 ($6.36) to GBX 480 ($6.50) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.09) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.75) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 468.13 ($6.33).

GLEN stock opened at GBX 429.35 ($5.81) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 390.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 362.54. The stock has a market cap of £56.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 263.50 ($3.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 442.35 ($5.99). The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

