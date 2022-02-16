Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €7.10 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.10 ($8.07) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €7.30 ($8.30) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays set a €5.70 ($6.48) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.53 ($5.15) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.30 ($9.43) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.09) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa currently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of €7.29 ($8.29).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

ETR LHA opened at €7.66 ($8.71) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 439.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €6.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of €7.10. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €5.24 ($5.95) and a twelve month high of €12.96 ($14.73). The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion and a PE ratio of -1.44.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.