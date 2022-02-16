DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) – Research analysts at Truist Financial cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note issued on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. Truist Financial also issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $10.03 on Monday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.44.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,444,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,990,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,225,000 after acquiring an additional 746,724 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,862,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,363,000 after acquiring an additional 361,615 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,719,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,947,000 after acquiring an additional 272,122 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,391,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,808,000 after acquiring an additional 198,382 shares during the period.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

