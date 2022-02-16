DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Shares Gap Up to $16.63

DICE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DICE) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.63, but opened at $17.05. DICE Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.30, with a volume of 416 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DICE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 26.79, a quick ratio of 26.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

About DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE)

DICE Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

