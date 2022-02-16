DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Shares Gap Up to $16.63

DICE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DICE) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.63, but opened at $17.05. DICE Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.30, with a volume of 416 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DICE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
The company has a current ratio of 26.79, a quick ratio of 26.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.53.
About DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE)
DICE Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.
